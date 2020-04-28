Have multi-asset funds lost their balance?

At their lowest exposure to equities — less than 40% — these funds should give you 2% more than inflation and funds that can invest up to 75% in equities typically target inflation plus 3% to 5% over rolling three or five-year periods.

The unit trust sector’s recent poor track record led Pieter Koekemoer, head of personal investments at Coronation Fund Managers, addressing the recent Investment Forum, to ask “are balanced funds just battered and bruised or [are they] bombed and broken?”

Diversifying across asset classes is not an investment model that is broken, but over the past five years there has not been enough beta, or return from financial markets, Koekemoer said. He says Coronation’s balanced fund has a 24-year track record over which period it has outperformed not only inflation by 7.9% a year, but also the JSE as measured by the all-share index and global equity markets as measured by the MSCI world index.

Koekemoer says more than 40% of multi-asset fund investors’ money is in three balanced funds — those of Coronation, Ninety-one (Investec) and Allan Gray. They have all outperformed inflation by more than 7% since their launch 20 years ago.

Koekemoer says this proves that experienced single managers are best placed to not only select shares, bonds and other investments, but also manage the balance between asset classes to deliver above-inflation returns that are smoother than those equity investors enjoy.

At the investment forum, Victoria Reuvers, MD of Morningstar Investment Management, that assists advisers to construct portfolios, also tackled the poor returns over five years in a panel discussion titled “The Balanced Fund Conundrum”.