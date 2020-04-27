It will take time and effort to fix SA’s ‘shattered’ economy, warns Ramaphosa

It will require innovative thinking and lots of resources for South Africans to repair the country’s “shattered” economy, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic setting back previous attempts at recovery by years, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

SA’s economy has been brought almost to a standstill as a national lockdown was imposed more than four weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some restrictions will be lifted on Friday, which would see parts of the economy come online.

The economy was already in a precarious state before the pandemic, Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Monday in celebration of Freedom Day, which celebrates SA’s first democratic elections 26 years ago.