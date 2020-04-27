It will take time and effort to fix SA’s ‘shattered’ economy, warns Ramaphosa
The pandemic could set back efforts to address poverty, underdevelopment and unemployment by many years, the president says
It will require innovative thinking and lots of resources for South Africans to repair the country’s “shattered” economy, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic setting back previous attempts at recovery by years, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
SA’s economy has been brought almost to a standstill as a national lockdown was imposed more than four weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some restrictions will be lifted on Friday, which would see parts of the economy come online.
The economy was already in a precarious state before the pandemic, Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Monday in celebration of Freedom Day, which celebrates SA’s first democratic elections 26 years ago.
“Before this pandemic was visited on our country, we were deepening our efforts to address poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment and a weak economy. This pandemic could set these efforts back by many years,” Ramaphosa said.
The president announced a R500bn relief package last week to mitigate the negative effect of the outbreak on economic activity, as well as ensure that millions of South Africans do not go hungry as they are confined to their homes.
One of Ramaphosa’s main areas of focus during his presidency has been to restore the capacity of his state and to fix SA’s economy.
On Friday Moody’s Investors Service said in a report that it expected the government to record a budget deficit of 13.5% of GDP for the fiscal year of 2020, which ends in March 2021, as a result of the effect of the support package together with the effect of the weak economic backdrop on revenue. That would be up from an estimated 6.5% in 2019, and the agency’s previous forecast of 8.5% for the current fiscal year.
Ramaphosa said as SA turned the tide on the coronavirus pandemic, the country would still have to confront a contracting economy, unemployment, crime and corruption, a weakened state and other pressing concerns.
“We will have to find new, exceptional and innovative ways to overcome them,” Ramaphosa said.
He emphasised that this was not something the government can do alone, saying the collaborative spirit with which government, business, labour and civil society formations have worked to drive the national effort to combat the coronavirus was yet “another affirmation of just how far we have come”.
He said the business community had shown itself ready and willing to support the workforce and to rally its resources to combat this disease, while organised labour had worked not only to protect workers, but also for the interests of the poor and the unemployed.
“This Freedom Day let us stand united against this disease. Let us also stand united against poverty, inequality and hunger. We can only overcome this crisis and rebuild our shattered economy if we work together,” Ramaphosa said.