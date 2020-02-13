Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let them eat cake!

13 February 2020 - 16:09
Final preparations were being made on Wednesday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Final preparations were being made on Wednesday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

We have had daily power outages, and mining, manufacturing, retail and many other sectors are haemorrhaging jobs. Both business and consumer confidence are depressed, and the best government can do is a state of the nation address (Sona) with pomp and ceremony, a red carpet and the latest fashions on full display. This is reminiscent of France in the days of Marie Antoinette, when she was told the peasants were starving because there was no bread and responded with the notorious phrase: “Let them eat cake!”

To my thinking, for a government that should be bent on introducing austerity measures to rein in wasteful expenditure a Sona of this sort is not the way to go. It is not only in bad taste but displays insensitivity. Though the cost of this year’s Sona has been trimmed to R4.7m, in the current economic climate it is still not value for money. It would have been much better for the president to merely invite the media to parliament and present his speech for live broadcast and publication.

That would achieve the same result and earn the president much respect and praise as a man determined to curb wasteful expenditure. Now the cost is likely to escalate as the practice cascades downwards to the provinces and municipalities in coming weeks, and will end up costing hundreds of millions of rand, with no return other than simple self-indulgence.

Letepe Maisela
Sandton  

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.  

PETER BRUCE: Que Sona, Sona, what will be will be

It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s team that is preventing reform, not the old Zuma crowd
Opinion
1 day ago

Expect more spin and ‘fairy tales’ from Sona, says DA leader

John Steenhuisen, delivering the ‘alternative' state of the nation address’, says Ramaphosa ‘will very likely be dishonest about the crisis’ SA is in
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH: What to expect from Sona 2020

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
Opinion
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Enough to make Verwoerd smile from hell
Opinion / Letters
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The psychopathy of Julius ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAS COOVADIA: Here’s what’s at stake if land ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Que Sona, Sona, what will be will be
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ROB ROSE: 10-million jobless and rising ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

Zuma being treated abroad, say lawyers about Sona debacle

National

TOM EATON: Keep your expectations so low only a Sona can find them

Opinion / Columnists

Rand weaker as focus shifts to Sona

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.