Rand weaker as focus shifts to Sona

The currency was the worst performing among its emerging-market peers tracked by Bloomberg

13 February 2020 - 11:14 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was weaker on Thursday morning and was the worst performing among its emerging-market peers as investors shift their focus to the state of the nation address (Sona).

“Having strengthened at a somewhat unrealistic pace in the first-half of the week, the rand is hovering around R14.90/$, though month-to-date carry trade returns are still near-on 1%. R14.90 is the likely fulcrum around which the currency will trade,” RMB analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said. 

At 10.40am, the rand had weakened 0.46% to R14.9224/$ after closing at R14.85440 on Wednesday. It had weakened 0.63% to R16.2430/€ and 0.56% to R19.3477/£. The euro had firmed 0.12% to $1.1.0884.

The R2030 government bond was little changed at 8.88%.

Gold added 0.55% to $1,574.40/oz and platinum 0.74% to $965.61/oz. Brent crude 1.65% to $55.36 a barrel. 

Investors will be closely watching President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona this evening for any signs on the government’s plans to revive economic growth. The market will also be on alert for any indications about what could be included in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech later in the month.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

