Rand weaker as focus shifts to Sona

At 10.40am, the rand had weakened 0.46% to R14.9224/$ after closing at R14.85440 on Wednesday. It had weakened 0.63% to R16.2430/€ and 0.56% to R19.3477/£. The euro had firmed 0.12% to $1.1.0884.

The R2030 government bond was little changed at 8.88%.

Gold added 0.55% to $1,574.40/oz and platinum 0.74% to $965.61/oz. Brent crude 1.65% to $55.36 a barrel.

Investors will be closely watching President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona this evening for any signs on the government’s plans to revive economic growth. The market will also be on alert for any indications about what could be included in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech later in the month.

