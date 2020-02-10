Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Keep your expectations so low only a Sona can find them One way to look at the state of the nation address is as a grand day out for SA’s smaller parties, not a procession of soon-to-be-broken promises BL PREMIUM

The state of the nation (Sona) address will be disappointing because it always is. This is our collective agreement. Those are the rules.

I don’t know why we do it, but we do and it’s always the same. For a single evening, we allow ourselves to disconnect from our stoic, defensive pragmatism and our hopes of glacial, incremental change, and throw ourselves headlong down the super-tube of political escapism.