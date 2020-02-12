Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Progressive tax trumps expropriation

Globally developed way of taking assets from citizens conforms to the rule of law

12 February 2020 - 16:20
Residents build shacks on a piece of land in Ezibeleni. File photo: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI
Jabu Ntuli’s letter on expropriation without compensation essentially endorses the destruction of  the rule of law (“Land silver lining”, February 10). If we go this route we can forget about investment and growth.

If we believe in the rule of law there is a way, developed globally over the past century or longer, to take assets from citizens. It is called progressive taxation. Taxation, which falls far more heavily on the richer members of society in SA, collects much more than R1-trillion annually. This money can be used in any way the government sees fit.

Should the government decide to capitalise the disadvantaged via grants or loans, this can be done via the tax system. Every rand expropriated outside the tax system will damage the economy and cause an erosion of tax revenue many times greater.

Tax is gathered not only in the form of VAT and income taxes, but also comprises various forms of wealth tax on the rich. There is a vehement worldwide debate on better forms of wealth tax to reduce inequality, but no country proposes merely seizing assets.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail 

WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA’s agricultural sector shows green shoots in job creation

The latest labour force survey shows a promising uptick in agricultural employment, while further job creation in the sector hinges on SA's land ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The psychopathy of Julius Malema’s hate for white people

There is a vast sea of vitriol out there from Malema, on white people and black people, who they are and what defines them
Opinion
13 hours ago

Land expropriation public hearings to start later in February

Committee agrees to extend deadline and first round of oral public hearings will take place from February 20-24 in Limpopo and Northern Cape
National
1 week ago

