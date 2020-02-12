GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The psychopathy of Julius Malema’s hate for white people
Reduced to concepts, or metaphors, Malema’s feelings for ‘white people’ is a sort of non-hate, but no less malevolent for all that
12 February 2020 - 05:05
Julius Malema’s relationship with “white people” fits comfortably into that binary mechanism we love to understand so much by. He hates them. Case closed.
Truth is, it is a little more complex than that, as is Malema himself, as people tend to be. Hate might still be the conclusion you arrive at after some consideration but even hate alone is a complicated beast.
