LETTER: UIF uFiling system is far from broken

DA MP Michael Bagraim’s letter to the editor about the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) refers (UIF website is broken, December 11).

The implementation of the new and revamped uFiling system was launched in March 2019 to increase compliance and assist clients with, among other things, password resets, retrieving user names, self-amendments, improved user verification and bulk uploads. Employees can also view employment history.

However, there were technical glitches after our data centre was relocated to new premises: clients were experiencing problems, particularly with their historical information. The challenges were swiftly resolved and the system has since been fully operational. In fact, we have close to half a million employers and employees registered on the system, and from April to November 2019 more than 2-million declarations and 40,465 claims were submitted via uFiling.

The UIF has also embarked on several workshops to educate clients about using the system. And due to the huge demand for our services nationally, we have employed an additional 33 call-centre agents to improve service delivery.

There may be isolated cases of clients struggling because they are unfamiliar with navigating the revamped system and therefore miss some steps, which results in their information not being displayed. We strongly encourage them to contact us on ‪0800 843 843 or ufilingsupport@uif.gov.za for urgent assistance.

Makhosonke Buthelezi

UIF director: communication and marketing

