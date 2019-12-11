LETTER: UIF website is broken

I have had numerous, countrywide complaints about the department of employment & labour’s website and U-filing.

The latter was designed for small companies that do not liaise with Sars monthly.

The problems with the system are profound, in that the department does not even understand what is wrong. It does not show salary and employment records of small business employees, merely showing an error message for each.

Employers pay 2% salary less provident fund monthly for each of their employees registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). It does not appear that this data is being entered into the UIF’s back-end system.

When employers try to phone the call-centre operative, they are put on hold indefinitely and give up before anyone answers. Many employers have been paying for more than a year and have not once received acknowledgment.

Does the UIF commissioner have any idea how bad the situation really is?

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA employment and labour spokesperson