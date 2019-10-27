New fund is out to put the 'prof' in profitable
SME fund will bring breakthroughs at SA universities to market
27 October 2019 - 00:06
One of SA's largest venture capital funds, the SA SME Fund, is about to launch the first fund in Africa that commercialises ideas from tertiary institutions and gives access to funding and skills to transform ground-breaking ideas into viable businesses.
The University Technology Fund will be launched later this year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.