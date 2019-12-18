LETTER: Speak up on film workers’ rights

One of the few industries that seems to be growing in SA is the film and television industry. Both American and European jurisdictions look upon SA, and in particular Cape Town, as a favourable destination.

It’s important to see that the department of employment & labour, through the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, has an intention to deem persons in the film and television industry as employees for various purposes in terms of that legislation and the Labour Relations Act.

Employees in the industry should get annual leave, sick leave, maternity leave and severance pay after retrenchment. The department through minister Thulas Nxesi has called for written representations to be sent to the department via Private Bag X117, Pretoria 0001. This must be done before the end of January 2020.

It is vital that everyone takes a careful look at this industry so that employees are not badly treated.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA employment & labour spokesperson

