Indian lobby group aims to halt release of movie depicting cellphones as villains

The villain of the movie, a giant that is half-human and half-bird, has wings made out of cellphones and at one point in the trailer, growls: “Every person who owns a cellphone is a murderer.”

Scenes from the trailer show cellphones shooting out of users’ hands and into the sky, rising up like a typhoon and engulfing everything in sight.

“The said depiction of mobile services and towers is false, based on no evidence and wholly fictional. It is grossly prejudicial to the complainant and its members,” said COAI’s letter dated November 23. A copy of the letter was reviewed by Reuters.

A Censor Board official was not immediately available for comment.

An e-mail sent to India’s ministry of information and broadcasting seeking comment did not get a response outside of business hours.

“There is always a danger that some segments of the population can use the movie to instigate law and order problems and initiate tower shutdowns,” COAI director-general Rajan Mathews said.

"We are only requesting a previewing of the movie to ensure there is no such danger. Problems leading to tower shutdowns have started from less than what is portrayed in a movie such as 2.0 with a star actor.”

Core members of the COAI — Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries’ venture Jio — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

India, the world’s fastest-growing major mobile phone market, has an estimated 850-million mobile phones, according to tech research Counterpoint.

The producers of the film could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Reuters