LETTER: BEE has stung SA

It has become painfully apparent since 1994 that BEE and transformation in general are two sides of the same coin. Both were intended to improve the lot of the disadvantaged majority, but both have failed them.

Almost without exception, previously successful institutions or functions of government have collapsed, are dysfunctional or at best are largely ineffectual. These include the majority of municipalities, public health care, education, crime prevention, water and sanitation, the economy, postal services, Eskom, SAA, Denel, the SABC, Prasa, Cricket SA, the SA Football Association, road safety, the defence force, small business development, land reform and mining.

The Western Cape recently received a 79% clean audit for local government, with no cadre deployment, compared with the next-best province, Gauteng, with 30%. Enough said. Voters get the government they deserve.

John Perry

Hartbeespoort

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.