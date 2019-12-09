Minerals Council brags about black empowerment, but department differs

On the face of it, there are 32 mining companies with little to worry about when it comes to meeting the demands of the Mining Charter, but legal challenges about the document put that compliance claim in doubt.

The Minerals Council SA released data showing 32 of its members representing 80% of the headcount met or exceeded nearly all targets set in four major elements of the second charter, also known as the 2010 charter.

Among the most closely watched performance indicators are the ownership levels of mining companies by BEE entities, which the 2010 charter set at 26% and the third charter gazetted at the end of 2018 raised to 30%.

Based on the charter compliance documentation submitted to the department of mineral resources & energy by March 2019, the council said 32 of its members had an average 39.2% ownership by historical disadvantaged South Africans.

Scepticism

The department welcomed the self-assessment of charter compliance by the council, but it regarded the work with a degree of scepticism.

“The department welcomes the industry’s self-assessment when it is used to quantify progress and identify weaknesses, with the aim of making real effort to speed up transformation in the sector, rather than self-praise,” said department spokesperson Ayanda Shezi.

“The experience of mining communities throughout the country, suggests that little or nothing has changed. Compliance will ultimately therefore be real when the industry’s relationship to workers and communities is improved, and communities feel and recognise themselves as beneficiaries of what accrues to mining companies,” she said.

The results of the survey held little real meaning for the department.

“Assessment of compliance with the legislation governing the industry is the sole prerogative of the regulator, that is the department of mineral resources & energy.

“Therefore, the department is the only legal institution that can determine whether any company has complied, or not, with the Mining Charter,” Shezi said. The department was consolidating and assessing data submitted for all operational mines and would release its findings in due course.

Taken at face value, the council-member companies would have little to worry about in meeting the ownership target.