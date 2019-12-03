Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kudos to SAA crews

03 December 2019 - 16:52
I have been flying between Johannesburg and Cape Town once or twice a month for the past 12 months. After an initial start using Comair and enduring many late departures, SAA was recommended by fellow travellers.

From the initial SAA flight, I have been pleasantly surprised by the timeliness (and in some cases early departures), the very good cabin service and the good food.

My most recent flight was last week, and while all the talk was about the survival of the airline and whether salaries would be paid, the attitude from the cabin crew was unbelievably positive and friendly — unchanged from what I have experienced throughout the year despite the huge cloud hanging over these individuals.

SAA has very serious problems, but as a regular traveller it is clear to me that one of those is not the flight or cabin crews. I think they deserve a huge pat on the back.

Oscar Smith
Via e-mail

Tourism is not entirely dependent on SAA, says tourism ministry

The airline’s woes have made the travel industry nervous, with some travel agents stopping the sale of SAA tickets
National
2 hours ago

SAA losses hit R10bn mark over two years

This is the first time in two years that parliament and the public have had sight of SAA’s financial statements
National
6 hours ago

Bid to have Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director will go on

The high court in Pretoria dismissed two court applications launched by the former SAA director
National
1 day ago

SAA ‘will undergo a radical revamp’

Department of public enterprises says the airline is determined to remain open for business
National
1 day ago

