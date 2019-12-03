National SAA losses hit R10bn mark over two years This is the first time in two years that parliament and the public have had sight of SAA’s financial statements BL PREMIUM

Financial statements and other documents provided to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) have revealed that SAA made a loss of R10.4bn for past two financial years.

This is the first time in two years that parliament and the public have had sight of SAA’s financial statements, which have not been tabled since 2016/2017 out of concern by its board of directors that the company is not a going concern.