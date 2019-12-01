SAA to undergo a ‘radical restructuring process’
SAA, the national airline which is struggling to stay afloat after a crippling strike, will go through a “radical restructuring process” to ensure its survival, the department of public enterprises said on Sunday.
SAA’s board and executive committee have been locked in intense discussions with the department and the Treasury over the past week in an effort to secure a loan guarantee of at least R2bn in order for it to continue trading.
The statement on Sunday made no reference to whether the guarantee had been extended but said that “SAA cannot continue in its current form”.
Market jitters are growing over the future of SAA, with one of SA’s largest retail travel agents Flight Centre issuing an order stating that it would no longer sell SAA tickets and Santam insurer TIC, withdrawing insolvency cover after its international reinsurer did the same.
“SAA has been through difficult challenges over the years, and more particularly in past few weeks. The strike initiated by Numsa and Sacca caused immense damage to the reputation, operations and the deterioration of the finances of SAA.
“SAA , therefore, cannot continue in its current form. The airline group will now go through a radical restructuring process which will ensure its financial and operational sustainability. There is no other way forward,” the public enterprises statement said.
While the government reassured customers that they could buy tickets with confidence, it gave no detail on what the restructuring could involve saying only that “various options were being explored”.
The government has three state-owned airlines, which also include low-cost carrier Mango and feeder carrier SA Express.
Mango has in the past been profitable but as its financial statements are part of the SAA group and have not been tabled for the past two years, it is not clear whether that remains the case. SA Express is loss-making and received an audit disclaimer in 2018/2019 as its going concern status could not be determined.
“SAA is determined to remain open for business. Management is also committed to ensure financial sustainability going forward. SAA’s board and management will intensify its marketing campaigns to rebuild confidence in the airline and will take bold initiatives to increase its market share,” the department said.