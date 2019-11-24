LETTER: Entrepreneurs make the money go round

Charmaine Manicom’s letter (Capitalism’s grey world, November 20) invites discussion about the role of money and profit in society. Of course life is about much more than only money and profit!

However, the entrepreneur does not press a magic button to receive money and make profit. It is the societal need, in all flavours and a multitude of colours, that the entrepreneur has identified and then meets, that underlies any profit. And those profits are what pays for staff salaries at the end of the month and the month after that and the month after that.

I would rather that individuals indicate their preferences with how they spend their money, than a government bureaucrat, or all-knowing academic, deciding what is best for everyone.

Phillip de Jager

Associate professor, department of finance and tax, UCT

Via e-mail

