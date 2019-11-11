Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Affirmative action fails entrepreneurs

The best black person tends to be overlooked because competition is not the measure

11 November 2019 - 16:42
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa rightly urges SA to develop more entrepreneurs, and believes schools should play a role. However, most successful business people start in employment, learn the ropes, then break away to form their own businesses. 

Here the affirmative action policy of the ANC is tragically misdirected. By definition, this policy uses colour, not competition, to appoint or promote. The inevitable outcome is that black people are not selected according to universally established criteria. Simply put, the best black person — who may become an employer in time — would tend to be overlooked. 

Appointees would tend to be chosen on the basis of loyalty to the politicians who set and control employment quotas. These “beneficiaries” of affirmative action are unlikely to become entrepreneurs who, after all, must compete in the marketplace.

Yet they themselves never had to compete for their job. This is yet another of the fatal contradictions of ANC policy.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JUSTICE MALALA: Why the ANC is so corrupt

A large rump of the party sees the law as its enemy. Even more chilling is that a big part of our society seems to agree
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Will ANC cadres queue for NHI?

It’s hard to imagine some politicians sitting and waiting at a public hospital
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Quotas have a place at entry level

Those with potential could well benefit from facilitated entry into education, and then the initial rungs of the job market
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: ANC patronage system must end

DA stance on Bosasa is not a personal crusade against the president
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Hands off our public service and politicians

We need a debate about how SA can be run without interference from those in power
Opinion
3 weeks ago

HANS PIENAAR: ANC hubris turned sunset clause into a dark night

Decision to get rid of Afrikaner bureaucrats resulted in the catastrophic failures of cadre deployment
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Killjoy EFF will not detract from ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Eskom: the throne behind the power
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the ANC is so corrupt
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Moody’s UK shift shows our need ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Understanding the EFF’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Let’s get back to the values of the constitution

Opinion

LETTER: SOEs can’t be rescued without state commitment

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Competence is the issue

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cadre ignorance is rife

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keep the cadres out

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.