LETTER: Affirmative action fails entrepreneurs

President Cyril Ramaphosa rightly urges SA to develop more entrepreneurs, and believes schools should play a role. However, most successful business people start in employment, learn the ropes, then break away to form their own businesses.

Here the affirmative action policy of the ANC is tragically misdirected. By definition, this policy uses colour, not competition, to appoint or promote. The inevitable outcome is that black people are not selected according to universally established criteria. Simply put, the best black person — who may become an employer in time — would tend to be overlooked.

Appointees would tend to be chosen on the basis of loyalty to the politicians who set and control employment quotas. These “beneficiaries” of affirmative action are unlikely to become entrepreneurs who, after all, must compete in the marketplace.

Yet they themselves never had to compete for their job. This is yet another of the fatal contradictions of ANC policy.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.