LETTER: Vilifying vegans is for the ignorant

There is a right side and a wrong side of history. What Hitler did to the Jews in Nazi Germany was appalling and history records this fact for all to learn going forward.

Similarly, you are on the wrong side of history when you publish anti-vegan articles (“Vegan hype of Titanic proportions is a game changer in diet spin”, November 4). You are obviously unaware that there are currently 60-billion head of cattle alone on Earth to satisfy insatiable demand caused by people like you.

The methane alone is a biosphere killer because as a greenhouse gas it is 10 times more effective than CO². But you’re so threatened by vegans, and so desperate to cling onto your lifestyles, that you’ll shame your own good name for historical record.

If someone stands up for voiceless victims and pledges to stamp out the engine that is quickly destroying our only biosphere, you should stand with them. But if you can’t do that, then at the very least do not stand in opposition to them.

Supporting the animal agriculture industry and, worse, shaming those who stand opposed to it is what will bring civilisation (and life on Earth) to a grinding halt. Nothing will survive a changing atmosphere as every living creature today has evolved to breathe an oxygen/argon atmosphere.

Anybody who understands the magnitude of man’s ecocide due to animal agriculture looks down their nose at you and your brand for publishing anti-vegan drivel. Nobody with even a shred of decency would attack a harmless minority in this way. Bigoted people don’t deserve employment in a modern society.

John Anderson

Via e-mail