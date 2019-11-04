MARIKA SBOROS: Vegan hype of titanic proportions is a game changer in diet spin

The Game Changers is an extraordinary new movie, a “diet documentary” that is making scientific waves worldwide.

I say extraordinary because it is headed by, of all people, Academy Award-winning film director James Cameron. Yes, he of blockbuster Titanic fame.

It can appear extraordinary that Cameron chose to be involved as executive producer in this type of movie (it’s available livestreamed on Netflix). But what’s really extraordinary is that this isn’t a diet documentary.

It’s just another vegan-animal-rights propaganda movie in a long line of them. Think Forks Over Knives in 2011, Cowspiracy in 2014 and the most egregious vegan hype of all,What The Health, in 2017.

The Game Changers can claim to be a game changer on that score.

It can also seem extraordinary that Cameron could corral so many well-known names — Hollywood stars (fading), elite athletes, even a Formula One champion — to put their names, reputations and money to this movie.