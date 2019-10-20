Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SOEs can’t be rescued without state commitment

20 October 2019 - 18:28
Picture: 123RF / BAKHTIAR ZEIN
Picture: 123RF / BAKHTIAR ZEIN

Barry Hay’s letter refers (“State enterprises need well-paid, competent managers”, October 17). The issues here are simple:

  • There are very few competent managers around, of any skin colour, who are capable of rescuing our state-owned enterprises (SOEs). I can think of one or two, but without 100% commitment from the government it will be an exercise in futility and total frustration for the incumbent. Who would want this? 
  • It is not government policy to put in white managers, irrespective of how good or competent they may be. But when a suitable nonwhite manager is found and proves his worth, he will soon be snapped up by the corporate sector, and the whole cycle starts again.
  • To admit that the incompetent, corrupt ANC appointees (cadre deployment) have been an absolute disaster is something the government is unwilling, or more likely unable, to do.

The real issues at stake are a failure of ideology and a lack of spine in ANC and government circles. Without the recognition of both failures, it is just another futile and expensive exercise.

Dave Stedman
Via e-mail

STUART THEOBALD: SAA and Acsa are giant red flags for private investors in SOEs

There is no sucker unwise enough to take a minority stake in return for their capital and expertise
Opinion
6 days ago

SOEs will fail if chief restructuring officers lack power

Government must enable CROs to do the jobs they are meant to do, and protect them from pitfalls of the job
Opinion
1 week ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Half-baked reforms will fail to shift the needle on growth

To breathe life into the economy the ANC has to change its attitude towards the private sector
Opinion
1 week ago

Sketchy ANC plan lacks detail on structural reforms

Privatisation of certain SOEs and selling of some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations ignored
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
What Jacob Zuma meant and why he was right about ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the corrupt vilify Gordhan
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
HILARY JOFFE: How Eskom keeps SA in the dark, ...
Opinion
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A train to nowhere driven ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Dwindling support and no tears ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Selling power stations not on the table, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

LETTER: ANC patronage system must end

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa is to blame for SA’s mess

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The real saboteur is the ANC

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cadre deployment has ruined SA

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.