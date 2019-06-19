Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keep the cadres out

Parliamentary committees will be dysfunctional if comrades are appointed to protect their friends

19 June 2019 - 05:00
South African parliament. Picture: GCIS
Although the DA’s incompetence complaint against the public protector has been referred by the speaker of parliament to the yet-to-be-established justice portfolio committee, a potentially more serious complaint languishes in limbo. Accountability Now has evidence, in writing, that the public protector has dealt dishonestly with it.

At the third time of asking, the registrar of the speaker suggests that waiting until next month for the finalisation of the appointment of the committee is the way to go. Why this should be so is not clear — all the more so because Accountability Now has also suggested to the speaker that an opposition MP should act as chair of the committee, as is done with the standing committee on public accounts.

The risk of a conflict of interest, especially now that the Zondo commission is taking an interest in the oversight and accountability functions of parliament, suggests that a loyal deployed cadre of the dominant tripartite alliance should not get the job of chairing the justice committee.

Fealty to constitutional values of transparency, accountability and responsiveness ought to trump party political loyalty if the tarnished image of parliament is to be improved. Cadres closing ranks to protect their comrades caught in the web of state capture will not serve constitutionalism. The risk of conflicts of interest between official functions and fealty to party is real and ever present as state capture is unravelled.

Paul Hoffman, SC
Accountability Now

