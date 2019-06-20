LETTER: Cadre ignorance is rife

ANC politics is about business. For its members, achieving top positions in government paves the way for wealth, luxuries and opportunities. Enter Ace Magashule, who journalist and editor Patrick Bulger has described as a reincarnation of the “notorious Dr No, apartheid high priest Andries Treunicht”.

Magashule has his own views on how a country should be run and which cadres should be appointed to government positions. Unfortunately, ignorance is rife among his comrades, who are also clueless when it comes to economic matters and good governance.

Many of Magashule’s allies may soon be standing in the same courtroom dock when he is charged with offences he is alleged to have committed. Not only are most state entities bankrupt, the tentacles of the ANC have extended to most sporting bodies. Ironically, an institution as venerated as the public protector has seen two reports in succession set aside by two high court judges.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s record as public protector is seriously blemished and it appears that it may become even more so, with further court cases pending against her. We can only hope for the sake of our country that the National Prosecuting Authority moves speedily with its investigations against those involved in state capture so that they can be removed from politics, and eventually society.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff