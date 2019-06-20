Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cadre ignorance is rife

Tentacles of the ANC has spread everywhere

20 June 2019 - 05:00
ANC supportes. Picture: REUTERS

ANC politics is about business. For its members, achieving top positions in government paves the way for wealth, luxuries and opportunities. Enter Ace Magashule, who journalist and editor Patrick Bulger has described as a reincarnation of the “notorious Dr No, apartheid high priest Andries Treunicht”.

Magashule has his own views on how a country should be run and which cadres should be appointed to government positions. Unfortunately, ignorance is rife among his comrades, who are also clueless when it comes to economic matters and good governance.

Many of Magashule’s allies may soon be standing in the same courtroom dock when he is charged with offences he is alleged to have committed. Not only are most state entities bankrupt, the tentacles of the ANC have extended to most sporting bodies. Ironically, an institution as venerated as the public protector has seen two reports in succession set aside by two high court judges.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s record as public protector is seriously blemished and it appears that it may become even more so, with further court cases pending against her. We can only hope for the sake of our country that the National Prosecuting Authority moves speedily with its investigations against those involved in state capture so that they can be removed from politics, and eventually society.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff 

Faction-ridden ANC poised to appoint portfolio committee chairs

Following abortive move by the party secretary-general last week, the party will name its preferred candidates
National
2 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Bathabile Dlamini blaming her failures on sexism just won’t wash

If ours were an accountable society, Bathabiele Dlamini would be banned from further association with gender struggles
News
2 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Five priorities for the president’s address

Ramaphosa needs to urgently resolve issues related to SOEs, youth employment, the Reserve Bank, telecoms and foreign policy
Opinion
1 day ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: A system to allow voters to choose people, not parties

Multi-member constituencies would bring the benefits of proportional voting and the direct election of MPs
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa in a tight spot ahead of Sona, says Maimane

The DA leader says ‘we live in a bleak economic time amid deep political uncertainty’ and that the president needs to deliver the right stuff
Politics
1 day ago

