Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Banks need a barber too

06 November 2019 - 15:10
Picture: 123RF/Allan Swart
Picture: 123RF/Allan Swart

I refer to Claire Bisseker’s article “Time for tough choices and real haircuts”, November 5 2019. 

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Time for SA to bite the bullet of real fiscal consolidation

SA will not achieve sustainability until it deals with the political constraints that prevent hard decision making
Opinion
2 days ago

It is a fine article by Bisseker, as always, and she is quite correct in her suggestion that the thousands of politicians and public servants earning more than R1m should take a haircut.  

The other party that should take a severe haircut is, of course, the banks who recklessly lent so much money to state-owned enterprises that could quite apparently not pay back the money. 

Henry van der Byl, Irene  

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Most read

1.
‘Or-derr!’ as UK’s parliamentary speaker John ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Understanding the EFF’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Hunting Vicki Momberg while killers run ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
PETER BRUCE: Delay in Eskom turnaround is ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: ANC has tied its own hands, so it ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Time for SA to bite the bullet of real fiscal consolidation

Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Those who clamour for job cuts won’t tolerate power cuts

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Delay in Eskom turnaround is expensive and delusional

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.