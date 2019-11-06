LETTER: Banks need a barber too

It is a fine article by Bisseker, as always, and she is quite correct in her suggestion that the thousands of politicians and public servants earning more than R1m should take a haircut.

The other party that should take a severe haircut is, of course, the banks who recklessly lent so much money to state-owned enterprises that could quite apparently not pay back the money.

Henry van der Byl, Irene

