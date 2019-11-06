Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Delay in Eskom turnaround is expensive and delusional Finance minister Tito Mboweni and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan are not doing enough to save the power utility BL PREMIUM

It is hard sometimes to tell whether finance minister Tito Mboweni and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan are friends or not.

It matters, because if they are at odds, our economic decline will become ever more precipitous. If they are working together, it potentially slows our decline and enables individuals and even larger interest groups like trade unions to prepare for the hardships to come.