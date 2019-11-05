Opinion STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Those who clamour for job cuts won’t tolerate power cuts The people who demand tough measures are unwilling to accept any of the consequences BL PREMIUM

Our economic debate loves sacrifice — as long as someone else does the sacrificing.

The fiscal crisis described by finance minister Tito Mboweni last week has triggered inevitable calls for sacrifice — but only public sector workers are meant to do the sacrificing. That those who make these calls won’t do it themselves was indirectly highlighted by a separate event.