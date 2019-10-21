LETTER: Pass the Baleka barf bag

I can understand the feeling Jonny Steinberg had listening to Baleka Mbete since I had a similar sickening reaction to her some time ago (“On camera, the lies continue, off camera, the nightmare”, October 17). The occasion was the appearance of the then speaker of the National Assembly at the Cape Town Press Club.

But that was at a different time, when arrogance, self-congratulation and hubris ruled. So, lauding it over her subjects, she regaled them with her accomplishments, which markedly did not include the development of parliament’s constitutional duties of oversight but how many dinners she had been to and the many VIPs she had met.

Often one finds, when coming closer to suspect public figures, that they have redeeming features, but on this occasion the first impression proved correct and what followed was no surprise.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

