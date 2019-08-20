Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa is to blame for SA’s mess

He has been part of destroying the country

20 August 2019 - 05:02
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
I disagree with Carol Paton’s assessment that “it is certainly not fair that it is Ramaphosa who must take responsibility for the damage done by Jacob Zuma …” (“Ramaphosa must ram boats of the EFF and foes in ANC”, August 13).

On the contrary, Ramaphosa has been at the highest levels of the ANC since long before the past 25 years of governance. He wanted this position; he was Zuma’s second in command; to his eternal shame he headed the ANC’s cadre deployment committee; and he knew most of his colleagues suffer a moral deficit.

Power has not made Ramaphosa what we wanted him to be: he’s not a businessman, he is a socialist; he is not decisive; he is not courageous. He must take responsibility for what he has been a part of destroying.

SC Weiss
Parktown North 

