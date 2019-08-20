LETTER: Ramaphosa is to blame for SA’s mess

I disagree with Carol Paton’s assessment that “it is certainly not fair that it is Ramaphosa who must take responsibility for the damage done by Jacob Zuma …” (“Ramaphosa must ram boats of the EFF and foes in ANC”, August 13).

On the contrary, Ramaphosa has been at the highest levels of the ANC since long before the past 25 years of governance. He wanted this position; he was Zuma’s second in command; to his eternal shame he headed the ANC’s cadre deployment committee; and he knew most of his colleagues suffer a moral deficit.

Power has not made Ramaphosa what we wanted him to be: he’s not a businessman, he is a socialist; he is not decisive; he is not courageous. He must take responsibility for what he has been a part of destroying.

SC Weiss

Parktown North