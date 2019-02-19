Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The real saboteur is the ANC

The ANC has well and truly broken Eskom

19 February 2019 - 05:00
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power plant near Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS
The ANC were quick to cry “sabotage” when, in the blink of an eye, Eskom managed to go from stage 2 to stage 4 load-shedding last week.

The real saboteur is of course the ANC. Since 1994 it has managed to slowly white-ant Eskom through a mixture of inaction, ignorance, cadre deployment, corruption, and incompetence.

Let’s let you into a secret, dear ANC. Large-scale electro-mechanical systems don’t care who you are, or the colour of your skin; the only thing that works is that you’re actually competent and have more than a passing acquaintance with the laws of physics and science.

To illuminate the breathtaking scale of incompetence, the ANC, as the de facto Eskom shareholder for the past 25 years, has taken an organisation with a total monopoly on a product that everyone needs, with a predictable growth curve, using mature technology, and well and truly broken it — that takes some doing. 

Treason charges are too good for the ANC bigwigs who have been actively complicit in this escalating disaster.

Doug Heher
Midstream

