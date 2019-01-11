LETTER: Cadre deployment has ruined SA

Khaya Sithole’s column, Wield the whip when providing bail-outs of January 10, was spot on. Thus: “The ANC government’s historical insistence on appointing individuals whose primary qualification is affiliation rather than competence to run state-owned enterprises has created a management and governance crisis across all state entities.”

Herein surely lies the solution to SA's economic stagnation problems with its accompanying high rates of unemployment. While those claiming to be in the know vocally propound strategies designed to create higher levels of economic growth, which in turn would generate more jobs, the manifest answer is to embrace a culture of meritocracy.

True, thanks to the ANC’s corrupt bungling, we have lost a great many skills to emigration. Yet I suggest that a substantial skills pool remains here — a pool of expertise that could, if given the opportunity, make nonsense of the World Bank’s depressing forecast of a pitiful 1.3% economic growth rate in 2019.

Will the governing party shed its blinkers and appoint people best qualified to do the job? If the idle incompetents occupying parliamentary seats are a proxy for prospective prosperity, it is not, alas, going to happen.

John Spira, Johannesburg