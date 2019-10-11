ESKOM
Selling power stations not on the table, says Cyril Ramaphosa
11 October 2019 - 00:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa has all but ruled out the sale of some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations, saying his government is not in the business of selling power stations.
While earlier this week Ramaphosa appeared to be backing most of the proposals in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic growth strategy document, on Thursday he told MPs that selling power stations is problematic.
