Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hands off our public service and politicians

20 October 2019 - 18:44
Parliament. Picture: GCIS
Parliament. Picture: GCIS

For more than two decades South Africans have suffered incompetence, corruption and a lack of accountability in local, provincial and national government, as well as at top state-owned entities such as Eskom.

It is common cause that the majority of cadre appointees have not been able to offer much more than political loyalty, which influence has all but paralysed public administration. The increasing evidence of corruption has also coincided with numerous service delivery protests throughout the country, as well as reports that the financial state of municipalities continues to weaken.

We have reached a critical moment in our history. If the maladministration and governance weaknesses that create opportunities for corruption and “state capture” are not addressed, we risk becoming a failed state.

We need bold leadership and an urgent debate between political parties and civil society about how to urgently build a professional public service and eliminate the influence of politics and politicians in bureaucracy and state administration. Politicians should work to formulate policy and stay out of public administration.

Neil Garden
Edenvale

LETTER: Stop corporate greed

Shareholders (and their directors) who sign off on executive pay continue to perpetuate inequality in SA
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Raid on mayor a good move by the Hawks

It was a good move for the Hawks to raid former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s house
Opinion
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: How Helen Zille snared the Guptas

Zille may have triggered what became the Magnitsky laws to fight corruption but it was Browder who did the work
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
What Jacob Zuma meant and why he was right about ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the corrupt vilify Gordhan
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
HILARY JOFFE: How Eskom keeps SA in the dark, ...
Opinion
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A train to nowhere driven ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
JONNY STEINBERG: On camera, the lies continue, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

HANS PIENAAR: ANC hubris turned sunset clause into a dark night

Opinion

LETTER: ANC patronage system must end

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa is to blame for SA’s mess

Opinion / Letters

Codes of good governance at SOEs have to have sharp teeth

Opinion

KHAYA SITHOLE: How to cure government of the blight of patronage

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.