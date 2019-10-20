LETTER: Hands off our public service and politicians

For more than two decades South Africans have suffered incompetence, corruption and a lack of accountability in local, provincial and national government, as well as at top state-owned entities such as Eskom.

It is common cause that the majority of cadre appointees have not been able to offer much more than political loyalty, which influence has all but paralysed public administration. The increasing evidence of corruption has also coincided with numerous service delivery protests throughout the country, as well as reports that the financial state of municipalities continues to weaken.

We have reached a critical moment in our history. If the maladministration and governance weaknesses that create opportunities for corruption and “state capture” are not addressed, we risk becoming a failed state.

We need bold leadership and an urgent debate between political parties and civil society about how to urgently build a professional public service and eliminate the influence of politics and politicians in bureaucracy and state administration. Politicians should work to formulate policy and stay out of public administration.

Neil Garden

Edenvale