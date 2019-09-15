LETTER: Murder rate and the poverty trap

Business Day on September 13 featured the articles, Murder Rate Highest in a Decade and Two Out of Five Borrowers Cannot Repay Their Loans. I don’t think one has to be a genius to see a connection.

The latter article states that close to 8-million people are caught in a poverty trap due to reckless lending. I read countless articles about family murders that give the main cause of violence as the inability of the breadwinner to provide for his family.

Everyone can understand the loss of ego and self-respect that the average man feels in this situation. Desperation is illogical but it doesn’t stop the violence perpetrated against women and children every day. Our hopeless government and its pathetic management of our economy are therefore complicit in this state of affairs though you would be hard pressed to find any minister willing to admit to it.

The idiotic state of the police and prosecuting services just add to the misery of ordinary people trying to find justice or restitution. Change is usually slow but some changes to our economy, such as stimulating tourism, could produce fast results.

A turnaround strategy is needed urgently but our self-satisfied and intellectually challenged government isn’t likely to see the light until it’s far too late.

Bernard Benson

Parklands