Sharp rise seen in commercial crimes
15 September 2019 - 00:16
Commercial crimes are on the rise, and organised business is calling for the private sector to be more accountable for corruption and fraud, and to work with the government and the police to ramp up the fight against crime.
Latest statistics from the South African Police Service show a total of 83,823 commercial crime cases were reported in the year to March this year - a 14% increase from a year earlier.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.