Grim crime data shows SA is at war with itself
SA’s murder rate is more than six times higher than that of the US
13 September 2019 - 05:01
SA’s war with itself is getting worse.
The latest annual crime statistics, released on Thursday, showed a major escalation in violence, as the number of murders climbed to the highest level in a decade. They also showed a rise in major crimes such as sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
