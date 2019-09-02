Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Affirmative action plan will raze more jobs

02 September 2019 - 05:04
Thulas Nxesi. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Thulas Nxesi. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD

Thulas “Fire Pool” Nxesi has manifestly given little thought to the consequences of his Employment Equity Amendment Bill, which is designed to legislate penalties against employers for failing to comply with affirmative action. 

For one thing, he clearly fails to understand that empowering the government to regulate sector targets (a cornerstone of the bill) must be a non-starter. Consider the failures of all command economies and it becomes evident that state planners come a distant second to market forces.

For another, a convincing priority in today’s SA is to tackle endemic unemployment. Compliance with Nxesi’s affirmative action objective implies the forced employment of unqualified and incompetent people simply to comply with predetermined ratios. The outcome? Failed, formerly profitable, businesses in the wake of which the nation’s unemployment statistics would burgeon.

A growing, vibrant economy would solve a great many of SA’s pressing problems. Nxesi’s solution would not only fail to solve the problems but would dramatically shrink the economy.

Someone please stop this disillusioned individual in his tracks. Even his advanced knowledge of Nkandla fire pools would be insufficient to douse the flames.

John Spira
Johannesburg

LETTER: Creative solutions needed

Budget reductions imposed on government departments in the UK in 2010 had a devastating effect with limited achievements
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Transformation flaw

The government is deluded in assuming that poverty and inequality are positively correlated
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Is land needed, or jobs?

The assumption is that land equals wealth, but my neighbours are selling their big houses as fast as they can and farmers are moving off their land
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Apartheid not only to blame

ANC’s destructive policies over labour and mining laws have contributed to joblessness
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA is burning yet Cosatu wants ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Mboweni’s challenge should bring focus ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Bootleggers and Baptists are ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Japan takes on China in Africa ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MMUSI MAIMANE: Tito Mboweni’s reform strategy ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Transformation flaw

Opinion / Letters

Companies must comply with equity requirements for government’s business

National

Job creation hampered by tourism visa rules and Eskom

Economy

LETTER: Labour minister’s soft approach is a good first step

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.