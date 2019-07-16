LETTER: Labour minister’s soft approach is a good first step

It is good to see that employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi is going to try and persuade offenders rather than threaten them.

The newly appointed minister has at least recognised that the results of our system, including our labour laws, have led to massive job destruction. It would be wise for the minister to recognise as well that it cannot be business as usual.

There is obviously a lot wrong with the regulatory environment when the perception of the small business community is so negative that they are refusing to create jobs. Furthermore, the minister has stated “a partnership is needed between the state and the private sector in creating jobs”.

What would be a lot more relevant is if the minister took a careful look at the destructive regulations penned by his predecessor, Mildred Oliphant.

First, the extension of Bargaining Council agreements must be stopped immediately. This destructive environment acts as a handbrake on job creation in the small business sector.

Second, the exemption regulations for the national minimum wage are onerous, tedious and complicated. Over and above this, the regulation only allows for a 10% discount, as opposed to real exemptions for deserving cases.

Third, the BBBEE environment is so skewed that the results are benefiting just a few at the top and destroying small business.

Fourth, our immigration policies made it almost impossible for scarce skills to be imported into the country. A scarce skill could come here on condition that they train South Africans to perform the necessary job. There could also be an undertaking from the employers that for every scarce skill brought in, they would employ another three people to be trained.

Michael Bagraim, MP

By e-mail