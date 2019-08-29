LETTER: Transformation flaw

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi wants to turn the screws — even to the extent of prosecution — on the private sector to further “transform” top management (Companies Must Comply, August 28).

But don’t we have the cart before the horse? Against the appalling performance of the state in general (education, health) and the state-owned enterprises (Eskom, Transnet, SAA), is it not the case that transformation has been too rapid in the government sector, rather than too slow in the private sector?

Blacks make up 76% of top management in government, while whites occupy 70% of such posts in the private sector. With a few ghastly exceptions (Steinhoff the worst), the private sector performs well, is responsible for 90% of employment, and pays nearly R1.5-trillion in tax. With the best will in the world, the same cannot be said of the public sector.

There is a basic flaw in the government's transformation reasoning. The assumption is made that poverty and inequality are positively correlated, therefore both evils should be fought at once. This is deluded. They are negatively correlated. To combat poverty, it is necessary — at least, initially — to let inequality rise.

The reason is that innovation and entrepreneurship are needed to create jobs and growth, and there is a huge premium on these skills. Nevertheless, the poor gain enormously from a growing economy long-term, while inevitably the rich gain even faster. This interpretation is anathema to many politicians in the governing party, but is correct.

In China, in 1970 the Gini coefficient of inequality was a low 0,15, while 700-million Chinese languished in poverty. Today there are hardly any desperately poor Chinese, while inequality has rocketed and the Gini score is 0,5. This reflects the reality that a vibrant, rapidly growing economy lifts all, but especially rewards the most skilled.

If the ANC really wants equality we will have to go back to where China was in 1970: 90% were utterly poor, but almost everyone was equal. I somehow doubt that is what Nxesi really wants.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail