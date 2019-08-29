LETTER: Tito Mboweni’s bunny is dead on arrival

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s announcement — “a surprise bunny” to most in government — that he has a plan to boost economic growth to 3% and create 1-million jobs with a raft of proposals and reforms, refers (“Mboweni springs surprise growth plan”, August 28).

The plan draws on some existing proposals and the “panacea” of the National Development Plan, which was introduced back in 2011 and has been collecting dust ever since. The ANC still talks about it occasionally, and now they are trying to resurrect it as a new dish with an implementation horizon to 2030.

The finance minister’s announcement, or should I say wish-list, is nothing new; we’ve heard it all before. And it comes less than a week after an Eskom board member, Nelisiwe Magubane, announced at an Afriforsight event that even a 0.1% acceleration in economic growth will trigger power cuts.

So it is clear that the 3% GDP growth promised by the finance minister would set off a new round of load-shedding as Eskom has no capacity to produce more electricity.

What the government is in fact doing with its latest promises is ticking the boxes it hopes will pacify international investors and the ratings agencies so they will give us more time. Yet all the government is actually doing is running around plugging holes and putting out fires they themselves caused through sheer incompetence.

They still don’t have the right policies, people, equipment or even enough water to put out all the fires that are now engulfing the country.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston