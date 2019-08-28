Economy Tito Mboweni springs surprise growth plan Strategy document has been distributed to all cabinet ministers and seeks public comment BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni fired a shot across the bow of the government on Tuesday, publishing a strategy document that explores possible structural reforms to boost an economy stuck in its longest downward cycle since the 1940s.

The strategy, which has been distributed to all cabinet ministers, but is not a cabinet document, was released for consultation on the Treasury’s website and makes far-reaching recommendations on policy areas that fall under his cabinet colleagues but have an important bearing on the performance of the economy.