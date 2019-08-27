Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni issues surprise growth strategy

The plan makes far-reaching recommendations on a variety of policy areas and calls for public comment

27 August 2019 - 17:27 Carol Paton
Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

On Tuesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni fired a shot across the bows of the government, publishing an economic strategy for the country on the Treasury website.

The strategy, which has been distributed to all cabinet ministers but is not a cabinet document, makes far-reaching recommendations on a variety of policy areas that fall under the responsibility of his cabinet colleagues, but have an important bearing on the performance of the economy.

Mboweni published the document along with a call that members of the public make comments, which should be directed to the Treasury.

The Treasury said that the paper is a detailed examination of the structural reforms that can reverse the downward trend in SA’s growth potential and competitiveness.

“Weak growth over the past six years is a function of both cyclical and structural factors, although structural factors have dominated, including sharply declining competitiveness … A series of cyclical shocks, such as political turmoil, drought and, most recently, load-shedding by Eskom have further exacerbated the depth of the slowdown. Together, these have served to compound and prolong the effect of weaker confidence, leaving us with an economy that has almost 30% unemployment.”

The paper draws on the National Development Plan and makes proposals on:

  •  Modernising of network industries to promote competitiveness and inclusive growth.
  • Lowering barriers to entry and addressing distorted patterns of ownership through increased competition and small business growth.
  • Prioritising labour-intensive growth.
  • Implementing focused and flexible industrial and trade policy to promote competitiveness and facilitate long-run growth.
  • Creating export competitiveness and harnessing regional growth opportunities.
  • Quantifying the impact of proposed growth reforms.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Why SA needs to spend its way out of the growth crisis

Stimulating demand is the key to expanding growth, writes Owen Willcox
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: How to tackle state cuts without losing vital personnel

With the government seeking a reduction of about 10% of its salary bill, splitting up staff is key
Opinion
13 hours ago

What happens next in the event of a Moody’s downgrade

Political paralysis is making the impact of an impending downgrade more likely
Opinion
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni issues surprise ...
National
2.
SABC and Sapo top priority for new communications ...
National
3.
Ben Said, eNCA’s news director, drowns on holiday ...
National
4.
Army deployment to Cape Flats ‘not sustainable’, ...
National

Related Articles

Prepare to slash budgets, says Treasury

National

Cut spending or raise taxes to fund Eskom bailout, says Moody's

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Government is mum over IMF bailout as Ace Magashule’s wolves ...

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.