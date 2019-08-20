Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government reinforces apartheid

NHI will have Verwoerd laughing

20 August 2019 - 05:02
Murchison Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED
Amnesty International recently cast the spotlight on the dreadful outcomes of our educational system by placing a smiling Hendrik Verwoerd on its posters and website. Black Land First was deeply offended, but not it seems at the radical reinforcement of apartheid by our government.

First it built 3-million RDP houses for the very poor families (read Africans) in locations visible on the outskirts of virtually every town in the country. It now entrenches that by asking said families to register for health services in terms of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in those locations, to get them nowhere else.

At least I could honour my domestic’s preference by taking her to Groote Schuur. What is unfolding is a national tragedy; one at which Verwoerd must be laughing out loud.

Jens Kuhn
Cape Town

