Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Treating NHI as a battlefield will help no-one While the DA is blindly partisan, the ANC is stubbornly waging a war when peace talks would be more productive BL PREMIUM

Reforming public health systems is hard. Perhaps it is little wonder that government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) proposals have generated so much confusion and alarm.

By playing with people’s emotions, however, the big political parties are sabotaging much-needed public deliberation about the future of health care.