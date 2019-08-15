Parliament to consider legality of National Health Insurance Bill
Health committee to consult state attorneys over concerns about the constitutionality of proposed new law
15 August 2019 - 18:19
Parliament’s health committee will request a meeting with the state attorney to discuss concerns around the constitutionality of the National Health Insurance Bill.
The bill, which was tabled in parliament late last week, will effect far-reaching health reforms aimed at achieving the government’s ambition of providing universal health coverage. Its main aim is to launch an NHI Fund that will purchase health services on behalf of patients from public- and private-sector providers. This will be free at the point of care.
