KHAYA SITHOLE: Taxpayers have to bail out SOEs with no planning in sight Where are those chief restructuring officers who are supposed to fix public entities?

This week, the country’s worst-kept secret was finally revealed. This wasn’t that members of the ANC once collaborated with the EFF to seek to oust Jacob Zuma, but the fact that taxpayers have once again stepped up to bail out Eskom and its alliance of underperforming peers in the state enterprises sector.

The 2019 Special Appropriations Bill tabled by Tito Mboweni serves as a good illustration of the ability of politicians to continuously apply a form of immunisation from reality. Core to the need for the bailouts are issues relating to financial and governance mismanagement.