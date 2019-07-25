Opinion / Columnists BULL'S EYE JEREMY THOMAS: ‘Lifestyle’ reigns in the modern dystopia of the next big thing The paradox about the word new is that as soon as you say it, it isn’t new anymore BL PREMIUM

No, life isn’t a Wordsworth poem; it’s more like something Howard Devoto sang with his band Magazine in 1980:

I am angry, I am ill and I’m as ugly as sin My irritability keeps me alive and kicking I know the meaning of life, it doesn’t help me a bit