National

Admission of stakeholders to Nedlac should not depend on those inside, Thulas Nxesi says

15 July 2019 - 19:28 Claudi Mailovich
Thulas Nxesi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The admission of stakeholders to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), cannot depend on those inside the council, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi says. 

According to Nedlac protocols, organisations seeking affiliation to the council must be admitted by the relevant constituency. This means that Business Unity SA will have to accept or reject the membership of the Black Business Council and the SA Federation of Trade Unions would have to be accepted or rejected by the represented labour federations, Cosatu, Fedusa and Nactu. 

The admittance of stakeholders to Nedlac has been a thorny issue, with some not being admitted to the council, despite representing significant constituencies.

In an interview with Business Day, Nxesi said he had spoken about certain amendments to the Nedlac framework. He said  “the admission of other stakeholders or social partners cannot depend on those inside”.

Nxesi said there must be clear criteria dealing with the admittance of stakeholders. 

In his budget vote address, Nxesi announced that the department would consult with all social partners to review Nedlac’s constitution to promote “greater inclusivity”.  

Another key issue in organised labour was the work done by the labour registrar, who has recently come under fire from unions. He has been seen to be cracking down on some unions.

The labour relations registrar threatened the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), one of the largest unions in the platinum mining industry, with deregistration in April for ceasing to function in terms of its constitution.

In May, registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe wrote to the National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa), stating that its audit reports from 2009 to 2015 had failed to comply with the Labour Relations Act.

Nxesi said last week the “the labour registrar must do his or her work. If people do not comply they do not comply.”

He said the reasons why unions do not comply should be looked at, as in some cases unions were no longer holding congresses and have violated their own constitutions. 

He said in some cases people were abusing union monies.

“What we are saying is not that it’s coming in with a jackboot approach and say we are closing you tomorrow. It is to sit, analyse the nature of the problem and say how do we help you to be able to comply. But at some stage we must set deadlines,” Nxesi said. 

It bites all the unions. We are not selective on this one. But it will be after all efforts, after all attempts to try and save them and make them comply,” he said. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

