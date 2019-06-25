LETTER: Allan Gray fund joins ranks of those asking more for less

Allan Gray’s Orbis Fund is the latest in a long line of investment institutions that have been charging hefty fees for very poor performance.

They have had the astounding audacity to feign repentance by making a small downward adjustment to one leg of their fee structure while doubling the other leg, at a time when this strategy is likely to score them enormous fees on any market uptick.

The Orbis Fund plan is to shamelessly introduce obscure new performance structures to make fees appear fairer to investors. If they were really serious about looking after investors’ interests they might simply offer a guarantee of performance measured against the JSE index, for example.

More broadly, this idea could be used to winkle out the maggots that are eating away at pensioners’ savings by providing a mandatory guarantee against underperformance. The requirement would be that managers of any fund must not permit its performance to slip below the JSE index by more than say a quarter of a percent per annum, by having sufficient funds in escrow to make good any such underperformance.

On first reading this proposition may not seem earth-shattering. However, when using actuarial analysis it will be shown that this is unquestionably beneficial for the investor, who will either do as well as an index-linked fund or outperform it.

Fund managers will no doubt squeal at such proposals and push for more than a quarter of a percent underperformance margin or a greater outperformance slice of the pie. But we can dream.

Under the above regime many traditional high-fee, low-performance funds would either go under or revert to the low-cost, index-linked variety. I’m dreaming again, but can one desire too much of a good thing?

Robin Ducret

Via e-mail