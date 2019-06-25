Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Allan Gray fund joins ranks of those asking more for less

Feigned repentance involves shamelessly introducing obscure new performance structures to make fees appear fairer to investors

25 June 2019 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF.com
Picture: 123RF.com

Allan Gray’s Orbis Fund is the latest in a long line of investment institutions that have been charging hefty fees for very poor performance.

They have had the astounding audacity to feign repentance by making a small downward adjustment to one leg of their fee structure while doubling the other leg, at a time when this strategy is likely to score them enormous fees on any market uptick.

The Orbis Fund plan is to shamelessly introduce obscure new performance structures to make fees appear fairer to investors. If they were really serious about looking after investors’ interests they might simply offer a guarantee of performance measured against the JSE index, for example.

More broadly, this idea could be used to winkle out the maggots that are eating away at pensioners’ savings by providing a mandatory guarantee against underperformance. The requirement would be that managers of any fund must not permit its performance to slip below the JSE index by more than say a quarter of a percent per annum, by having sufficient funds in escrow to make good any such underperformance.

On first reading this proposition may not seem earth-shattering. However, when using actuarial analysis it will be shown that this is unquestionably beneficial for the investor, who will either do as well as an index-linked fund or outperform it.

Fund managers will no doubt squeal at such proposals and push for more than a quarter of a percent underperformance margin or a greater outperformance slice of the pie. But we can dream.

Under the above regime many traditional high-fee, low-performance funds would either go under or revert to the low-cost, index-linked variety. I’m dreaming again, but can one desire too much of a good thing?

Robin Ducret
Via e-mail

Are pricey tech stocks still a good investment?

Managers warn of hype in otherwise profitable sector
Money
1 day ago

SA Corporate Real Estate to appoint a new chair

Chair Jeff Molobela has been removed by the struggling company’s board
Companies
1 week ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Counselling retirees is critical in stretching their savings

Most people will end up earning 25% of their salaries or wages in retirement unless they are helped with information to raise this
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: There are three sides to Old Mutual ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LETTER: Aced by the mysteries of economics
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Astute analyst deserves an apology
Opinion / Letters
4.
AYABONGA CAWE: The clues Cyril Ramaphosa gave ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Is Ramaphosa too weak to prevail?
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

A benchmark-beating fund manager's advice: meet the owner

Markets

Freedom Coin explains difference between own fund and traditional hedge fund

Companies / Financial Services

STEPHEN CRANSTON: New gauge for investment fees

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.