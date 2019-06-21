Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump costs the US its credibility

World leaders would rather believe Iran than Washington

21 June 2019 - 05:02
US President Donald Trump. Picture: MANDEL NGAN / AFP
The world has become uncertain and unsafe with President Donald Trump in the White House. The US is now paying in concrete terms for his compulsive lying — 12,000 recorded in two years — and his systematic attacks on his own intelligence services.

With crisis threatening in the Middle East, world leaders do not believe US allegations against Iran because of their lack of credibility under Trump. Anyone who is surprised about this has not been reading the clear signs. Even if US allegations were true, other countries are not prepared to believe them, including traditional Western allies.

Iran and its allies benefit from Trumps moral bankruptcy and 'lack of credibility. Even if they came up with doubtful allegations, these would be weighed up against the allegations of a superpower with a huge credibility deficit.

Dictators, including Kim Jong-un of North Korea, will be encouraged by global scepticism about the US under Trump. Even an ally like Germany is not prepared to accept US allegations above those of Iran. Trump has in only two years driven the US to moral bankruptcy and downgraded its reliability as an ally. This has created global uncertainty and imbalance.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

